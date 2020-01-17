MU Wide Receiver Leaving Herd

Marshall wide receiver Obi Obialo is leaving the Herd as he announced on his Twitter page that he is entering the transfer portal. He said online "I want to thank all the coaches and staff at Marshall for the opportunity to grow into the person and player I am today, but I have decided to Graduate Transfer and play my final year at another university. Thank you."

Obi Obialo To Enter Transfer Portal & Leaving Herd

In his two years for the Herd, Obialo caught 56 passes for 614 yards and caught 4 touchdowns during the 2018 season. His best output yardage wise was against Louisiana Tech in 2019 where he caught 8 passes for 146 yards.

By being a grad transfer, Obialo can play immediately in the 2020 season this coming fall.