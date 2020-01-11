MU Women Beat UAB

The Marshall women's basketball team regrouped from a 20 point loss on Thursday as they beat UAB by a final of 61-56 Saturday at the Henderson Center. The Herd improves to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.

They were led in scoring by Taylor Pearson with 17 points while freshman Savannah Wheeler added 15. Marshall led for 33 of the 40 minutes in the game and outrebounded the Blazers both on offense and defense.

Marshall has two Conference USA road games next week. They play at Charlotte on Thursday and then travel to Old Dominion Saturday. Their next home game is Saturday January 25th when they host Western Kentucky.