MU Women Beat UTSA

The Marshall women’s basketball team went 17-for-17 at the free throw line and put four players in double figures to down visiting UTSA 66-53 Thursday evening in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Thundering Herd, winners of three of its last four, improved to 10-13 and 5-7 in Conference USA with the win, while UTSA dropped to 6-17 and 2-10 in defeat.

Marshall was led in scoring by Savannah Wheeler and Taylor Pearson, who tallied 13 apiece, while Khadaijia Brooks (11) posted her first C-USA double-digit scoring effort of the season. Princess Clemons added 10 and a game-high five steals. Lorelei Roper narrowly missed her first double-double with eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

UTSA, who was without the services of leading scorer Mikayla Woods (15 points per game), was led by Karrington Donald’s 21 points (14 in the fourth quarter) and Evelyn Omemmah contributed 14. Adryana Quezada notched a game-high 11 boards.

The Roadrunners ran out to a 7-0 start on Quezada layups and a 3-pointer by Karley Larson in the game’s first one minute, 55 seconds. Marshall, though, ran off 11 of the next 15 points to tie the score after one period of play and led by six (28-22) at the half. That came despite a 4-for-23 clip (17.4 percent) from downtown.

The Herd gradually chugged to a comfortable margin in the second half, building its advantage to as many as 19 (56-37) on two Clemons free throws with 7:14 left in the game.

Marshall, due in large part to the 10 points scored by Clemons, held a 14-2 edge in bench scoring.

“It was a good solid win,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough. We needed it. We’re moving in the right direction. I thought we really pressed in the first half. I thought we did a good job until the end. I thought we did a decent job on the glass. Good win … we’re working our way up and I can handle that.”

The Thundering Herd will host UTEP on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center in what will be the program’s #Play4Kay game to raise awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The Miners (13-10, 6-6) dropped a 78-65 decision at WKU (17-6, 9-3) on Thursday.