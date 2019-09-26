MU Women Lose To UTEP In Soccer

It was another close tough loss for the Marshall women's soccer team. They lost to UTEP in Conference USA play by a score of 3-2. Marshall jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Marah Abu-Tayeh scored in the 7th minute. The Miners' Lauren Crenshaw tied things up with up with a penalty kick. Marshall went to the locker room with a one goal lead when Julia Schukle scored in the 21st minute and the 2-1 lead held through halftime.

courtesy: MGN Online

But the lead didn't last long as UTEP scored twice in the first 1:40 of the second half and held on to get the win. Marshall falls to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in Conference USA. To see 2nd half highlights from the game, click on the link.