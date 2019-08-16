MU's Ciara Debell Named All C-USA In Volleyball

Marshall volleyball redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named to the 2019 Conference USA Preseason Team, the league office announced Thursday. Preseason accolades are voted on by the conference coaches.

"It's an honor to have the conference recognize Ciara's tremendous talent and leadership," first-year head coach Ari Aganus said. "We are lucky to have her lead the team with her skills and knowledge of the game, and we look forward to having her lead this team again this season."

Debell transferred to Marshall before the 2018 season and made an immediate impact. She missed just one of 29 matches and led the team with 437 kills, averaging 4.24 per set which was good for sixth-best in a single-season in program history. An all-round player, Debell led the Herd with 19 service aces, and was second in digs with 238 and total blocks with 47. She capped the season honored as second team All-Conference USA.

The Ocala, Fla., native recorded 10 or more kills in 22-of-28 matches, including 20 or more five times. In a win over Morehead State, Debell tallied 32 kills, tied for eighth-most in program history and was the first Herd player to reach 30 kills in a match since Elizabeth Herman in 2010. She recorded 26 kills and a season-high 23 digs in a victory over IUPUI. Debell had back-to-back 20 kill performances in Conference USA action with 27 against UTEP and 28 at eventual league champion Rice.

Marshall returns 10 players and brought in five newcomers in 2019.

The Herd will have a Green & White scrimmage on Aug. 24 in the Cam Henderson Center. The 2019 season officially begins against UT-Martin at the Indiana Invitational on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.