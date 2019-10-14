MU's Hodge Wins CUSA Defensive Player Of The Week Award

Marshall's Darius Hodge was in the Old Dominion backfield so much that he knew what flavor of chewing gum the quarterback was using. The redshirt sophomore had 4 1/2 sacks in the game and was honored by Conference USA by being named Defensive Player Of The Week. He also had 7 tackles. His efforts also helped the Herd tie a school record for total number of sacks in a game with 8. Hodge's 4 1/2 sacks is good for second also in Marshall history and is a tie for third in CUSA all time.

Marshall has a short week as they travel to FAU for a big conference game as the Owls so far are 2-0 while the Herd is 1-1.