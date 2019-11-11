MU's Wheeler Named CUSA Freshman Of The Week

Marshall women’s basketball freshman guard Savannah Wheeler was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

“Savannah had a great opening week,” Herd head coach Tony Kemper said. “She has great natural ability and instincts for the game and continues to focus on growing as a player to help our team win. She will only get better from here.”

The Catlettsburg, Ky., native got her Marshall career off to a great start combining for 37 points on 72.2 percent (13-of-18) shooting from the field and 70.0 percent (7-of-10) from three. Wheeler got it rolling with 18 points in her very first game against Kentucky Christian. She shot 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the floor, 2-of-3 from three-point range and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Twice in the contest she drove the lane, got the bucket and the foul, and completed the three-point play hitting the free throw. She also added four steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Against Norfolk State, Wheeler scored 19 points on 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) shooting from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from three. The 2019 Miss Kentucky Basketball winner hit two big three-pointers down the stretch in the fourth quarter that helped hold off a comeback attempt from the Spartans. Wheeler also grabbed three rebounds in the victory. Marshall began the season 2-0.

The Herd returns to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with its first road game of the season. Marshall travels to Athens, Ohio to take on the regional-rival Ohio Bobcats. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Herd comes back to the Cam Henderson Center on Nov. 19 and 21 as Coppin State and Morgan State visit Huntington.

