March Madness Arrives Next Week In Ky High School Basketball

Here's the schedule for the 15th and 16th Region tournaments for both boys and girls in Kentucky.

16th Region Boys Tournament

All Games At Morehead State

Wednesday March 4

Lewis County vs. Bath County 6:30 pm

West Carter vs. Boyd County 8:00 pm

Thursday March 5

Ashland vs. Russell 6:30 pm

Rowan County vs. East Carter 8:00 pm

16th Region Girls Tournament

All Games At Morehead State

Monday March 2

West Carter vs. Lewis County 6:30 pm

Boyd County vs. Menifee County 8:00 pm

Tuesday March 3

Rowan County vs. Ashland 6:30 pm

Russell vs. East Carter 8:00 pm

15th Region Boys Tournament

All Games At Pikeville

March 4

Belfry vs. Pikeville 6:30 pm

Prestonsburg vs. Martin County 8:15pm

March 5

Paintsville vs. Lawrence County 6:30 pm

Shelby Valley vs. Phelps 8:15 pm

15th Region Girls Tournament

All Games At Pikeville

March 2

Floyd Central vs. Martin County 6:30 pm

Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley 8:15 pm

March 3

Johnson Central vs. Belfry 6:30 pm

Pikeville vs. Lawrence County 8:15 pm

