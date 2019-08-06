Marcus Reed Hired By WV State Hoops

A name very familiar to Kanawha County basketball is joining the 'Jackets. Marcus Reed will be joining the staff at West Virginia State. The school made the announcement Tuesday morning. Reed played his high school basketball at Riverside and is the programs all-time leading scorer with 1,301 points. He was selected All-State Honorable Mention twice during his junior and senior years. In his senior year of high school, Reed was also named First Team All-MSAC.

WV State head coach told the school's website that "we are excited to add Marcus to our staff. He has a variety of experiences as a player in two sports and worked as an intern with the Marshall basketball program. I look forward to working with him as we put together this year's team."

Reed expects to gain invaluable experience from the 20-year veteran coach while resuming his involvement in the game that he is so passionate about.

Marcus also state in a press released by the school that he was excitied "to share my knowledge with the players to help them become better both on and off the court has always been a dream of mine," said Reed.

Reed graduated from Marshall with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management in May of 2017 with a 3.3 grade point average. He continued his studies at Marshall post-graduation, earning a Master of Science in Sports Administration by May of 2019 with a 3.91 GPA.

