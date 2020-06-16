Marshall & WVU Alumni Teams To Meet In TBT

“The Basketball Tournament” wasted no time in setting up some interesting first round matchups. On Sunday July 5th, the alumni teams from both Marshall and West Virginia will play each other in Columbus, Ohio. “Herd That” and “Best Virginia” both made the field of 24 during the online announcement show.

The time for the game has not been released yet. The Marshall team features former stars like Jon Elmore, CJ Burks, Ryan Taylor and Stevie Browning. “Best Virginia” has John Flowers, Kevin Jones and Da’Shaun Butler.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner take all tournament with a million dollar prize in the line.