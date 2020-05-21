Marshall Athletics Director explains voluntary workout safety measures

Marshal's Shewey Building has been on lockdown during the coronovairus pandemic but Herd Athletics Director Mike Hamrick luckily has a key.

Marshall Athletics Director Mike Hamrick

He and his team have been hard at work on a detailed plan to make sure athletes are safe when they return for voluntary workouts, which will begin June 1st. Everyone involved in the workouts will wear masks, student athletes and staff will maintain social distancing measures and personnel will extensively clean equipment after each use.

"There's one goal of a new normal and that's keep people safe," Hamrick said. "There's no playbook for this, this is unprecedented. We're dealing with it."

