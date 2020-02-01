Marshall Falls At FAU

Marshall men’s basketball (10-13, 4-6 C-USA) fell in the final game of a three-game road trip, 91-73, to the Florida Atlantic Owls (14-9, 6-4 C-USA) on Saturday evening in Boca Raton.

Redshirt freshman guard Andrew Taylor poured a game-high 25 points into the basket for his second 20-point game of the season to go with a game-high three steals. Taylor went 8-for-19 from the field, including 5-for-12 from beyond-the-arc.

Sophomore Taevion Kinsey followed up Taylor with 16 points. The guard added three rebounds, an assist and a steal to his stat line.

With 13 points, junior Jarrod West brought up the end of a trio of Herd players in double-figure scoring. He added a team-high four assists in the game.

Freshman Goran Miladinovic had eight points and seven rebounds, while Iran Bennett had a team-high eight rebounds.

Kinsey scored the opening basket of the game to put the Herd on top, but the Owls answered with three runs of four or more points and were leading 15-8 at the second media timeout with 13:12 left in the opening half.

FAU held a lead of at least seven points the rest of half, including holding an 11-point lead three times, as MU trailed 36-25 at the break. Marshall forced 10 turnovers, while Florida Atlantic forced 11.

The difference in the opening was differing shooting percentages as the Herd went 31 percent from the field (10-of-32) and the Owls mad 44 percent (16-of-36) of their shots.

Coming out to start the second half, both squads exchanged baskets as it remained an 11-point margin in favor of the Owls at the first media timeout with 14:05 left in the game. Both teams scored 15 points apiece to start the half.

After trailing by double figures from the start of the half, MU went on a 9-0 run concluded by a three from Taylor and a layup from Miladinovic to cut the deficit to 60-54 with 8:53 remaining.

However, the Owls jumped back out to a double-figure lead late in the game and finished the contest by scoring 20 of the final 27 points points to close out the game.

NOTES

Taylor has scored 10 or more points in three consecutive contests. He fell two points shy of his career-high.

Kinsey has reached double-figure scoring in all except for two games this season.

West has poured at least 10 points into the basket in 11 of the last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Marshall returns home to take on Southern Miss on Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center.

