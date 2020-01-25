Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points as Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 91-84 on Saturday night. Jared Savage added 16 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jordan Rawls chipped in 15. Savage also had seven rebounds.

Marshall Falls At Western Kentucky

Carson Williams had 14 points for Western Kentucky (14-6, 7-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for the Thundering Herd (9-12, 3-5). Jarrod West added 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 15 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 64-60 last Wednesday. Western Kentucky faces Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday. Marshall faces Florida International on the road on Thursday.