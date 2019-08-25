Marshall Loses To Spartans

Marshall’s Rene Ross tallied a second-half goal, but Herd women’s soccer falls to Michigan State on Sunday, 5-1.

“We were slow out of the gate against a well prepared Michigan State squad,” head coach Kevin Long said after the loss. “They were testing our backs from the very start and it took us a while to solve what they were throwing at us.”

MSU’s Gia Wahlberg started the match with two goals in the first four minutes of play as MU trailed 2-0.

Starting Herd goalkeeper Lindsay Langley saved the next two Spartan shots in the 17th and 21st minutes, respectively, to keep the deficit at two.

However, 39 seconds after the second save, Wahlberg completed a hat trick with her third goal and netted her fourth 31 seconds later to give the Spartans a 4-0 advantage.

Ross had Marshall’s lone look and chance on goal with a shot in the 26th minute that was saved by the Michigan State keeper as the Herd trailed 4-0 at the half.

However, Ross was denied on a penalty kick in the 60th minute, she’d net in the rebound for her first goal of the season.

“Although too late, we started to look a little more comfortable in the second half, and Morgan (White) was creating great chances for us offensively, including drawing a penalty kick that resulted in our goal,” Long said about second half.

Michaela Kovacs added a late goal in the last five minutes of play give the Herd a 5-1 loss.

After getting outshot 15-1 in the first half, Marshall settled down and was only outshot 6-5 in the second half. Ross had three of the Herd’s shots, while Metztli Gonzalez, Rebekah Cook and Abi Dropik each had 1.

Langley made six saves in the contest.

Marshall will look to rebound in its home opener on Aug. 30 when it hosts Youngstown State at 7 p.m.

