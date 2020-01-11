Marshall Loses To UAB

Marshall men’s basketball (8-9, 2-2 C-USA) fell on the road to UAB, 61-50, on Saturday night in Birmingham at Bartow Arena after the game was delayed due to potentially catastrophic weather.

Sophomore Taevion Kinsey scored a team-high 20 on a 7-for-15 shooting night from the field. The guard added two rebounds to his stat line.

Junior Jarrod West joined Kinsey in double-figure scoring with 12 points. He made 5-of-13 from the field and had 4 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the team.

Iran Bennett scored the first points of the game with a dunk 21 seconds into the contest. However, UAB went on a 10-0 run and held the Herd scoreless across the next three minutes at the first media break.

MU came out of the timeout on a mean streak as West ended the run with a layup which kick started a 10-0 Herd run that the junior guard closed out with a three pointer as UAB called a timeout at the 11:24 mark with the Herd leading 12-10.

The rest of the half was an offensive struggle for both squads as the team sides entered halftime tied 24-24. The Herd and Blazers combined 20-for-51 from the field. Marshall forced nine turnovers and had seven steals in the opening frame.

The Herd’s offensive continued to struggle to find scoring in the second half as it had 26 points in the final stanza and shot 27.3 percent from the field (9-for-33) as UAB outscored Marshall by 11 points in the loss.

NOTES

The loss ended a three-game conference road winning streak dating back to last season.

Kinsey has scored 10 or more points in all, but one game this season.

Kinsey scored 20 or more points for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Marshall returns to the Henderson Center on Thursday evening against Charlotte.

