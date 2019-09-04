Marshall, Ohio announce two game series

Marshall and Ohio will meet on the football field this season in Huntington and next year in Athens and the two will resume the series in 2025.

The Bobcats will come to Huntington on September 20, 2025 and the Thundering Herd will travel to Athens for a September 11, 2027 matchup.

Ohio leads the overall series 33-20-6 but Marshall has won 13 of the last 19 games between the two.

“I am excited to announce a two-year extension of our series with Ohio,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “This is a great matchup to continue in the future, both for our football program and our fan base.”

