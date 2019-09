Marshall running back Brenden Knox used the Herd's off week to heal up and Head Coach Doc Holliday says he will be ready to play Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Holliday said if the Herd had played last Saturday, he's not sure Knox would have been able to play.

Knox gianed 133 yards and scored a TD in the Herd's win over Ohio, but left the game late in the first half with an injury.