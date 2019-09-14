Marshall Regains Battle For The Bell

Isaiah Green threw two touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Xavier Gaines that put Marshall ahead for good, and the Thundering Herd beat Ohio 33-31 on Saturday.

The play occurred with 7:45 remaining to play. Just 3½ minutes before that, Ohio took a 31-27 lead when Nathan Rourke rambled for a 72-yard TD run.

Green finished with 206 yards passing while Brenden Knox had 133 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Marshall (2-1) amassed 305 yards carrying the ball. Gaines finished with three receptions for 53 yards and a score and had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Rourke led the Bobcats with 215 yards passing and three touchdowns and ran for 118 yards on nine carries and a score. Heading into the contest, Marshall had a 1-3 record since the beginning of the 2018 season when the opposing quarterback rushed for at least 25 yards.

The two teams combined to tally 949 yards.

