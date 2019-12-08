Marshall Returning To Tampa

Just after 3pm on Sunday, Marshall football found out their pre-Christmas travel plans and it's one they have made within the last 12 months. The Herd will be playing in the Gasparilla Bowl for the second consecutive year in Tampa, Florida.

The game will be Monday December 23rd at Raymond James Stadium and will kickoff at 2:30 pm. They play the UCF Golden Knights who finished second in the American Athletic Conference with a 9-3 record. Marshall finished 8-4 having won 6 of their last 7 games.