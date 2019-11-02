Marshall Rocks Rio

Marshall men’s basketball competed its exhibition schedule with a 92-59 win over the Rio Grande RedStorm on Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.

“It was a good game,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “That was more of the type of game that we’ll play moving forward. The last thing I told the team before I came in here is we have to get better. We’ll keep working and see if we can’t get better.”

Junior Mikel Beyers had a game-high 15 points. The forward also had six rebounds, tied for the team-high, and three steals. He went 7-for-10 from the field.

Sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey joined Beyers in double-figure scoring with 14 points on a 7-for-11 shooting day. The Columbus, Ohio native added three assists, two steals and two rebounds to his stat line.

Redhsirt junior Jannson Williams rounded out a trio of Herd in double figure scoring with 10 points while rejecting two shots.

Redshirt sophomore Iran Bennett and redshirt freshman Cam Brooks-Harris tied for the game-high in blocks with three, while junior guard Jarrod West had a game-high five steals and seven assists.

The RedStorm kept it close earlier, but Marshall nearly dominated the game from the opening tip as it trailed for a mere 18 seconds and the game was only tied for additional 32 ticks, while MU led for 39:10.

NOTES

Marshall did not have a shot blocked in the contest, while rejecting 13 Rio Grande field goal attempts.

The Herd dominated the paint outscoring the RedStorm 58-22 and took points off turnovers by a 30-17 margin.

MU forced 23 turnovers to giving away the ball 20 times.

Marshall shot 54.2 percent from the field (39-72) while holding Rio Grande to a 31.3 shooting percentage (20-64).

UP NEXT

The Thundering Herd begin the 2019-20 regular season with a home contest against Robert Morris on Thursday (Nov. 7). Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

