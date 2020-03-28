Marshall To Play Va Tech Next Season In Hoops

It's never too early to talk about the next season of college basketball especially when the current one ended so abruptly and a nice tid-bit of news came out this afternoon. Sources tell WSAZ that Marshall will be playing Virginia Tech next season in Blacksburg. The Herd ended the regular season with that first round Conference USA win over UTEP.

Meanwhile the Hokies had a .500 season and their last game was a 22 point beat-down in the ACC Tournament by North Carolina. It will be the 20th time the two teams have played. The last one was 2006-07 season when the Herd won by a point..