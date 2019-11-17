Marshall Wins CUSA Soccer Championship

It took over 100 minutes for someone to score in the Conference USA soccer title game and it finally came in dramatic fashion as Marshall beat Charlotte 1-0. 2 and a half minutes into the second overtime, Marshall's Jonas Westmeyer sent a corner kick to the other side of the goalie box and Pedro Dolabella was there waiting. He took the kick, headed it downward and past the 49er goalie. It was Dolabella's 7th goal of the season.

Dolabella said this to Herdzone after the game. “I can’t imagine an ending like this. We’ve been overlooked and we proved again that we are the best team. Whatever happens we are the best. Everybody deserves it. Nobody works harder than we do. So for all the Marshall fans, everybody in Huntington, this is for you. We love you. We Are Marshall!”

Dolabella was named the Tournament Offensive MVP. Senior Carlos Diaz-Salcedo was named Tournament Defensive MVP. Also joining Dolabella and Diaz-Salcedo on the All-Tournament Team are sophomore Vinicius Fernandes and redshirt sophomore Collin Mocyunas.

It's the Herd's first CUSA soccer title as the 13th ranked team in soccer now will play the waiting game but not for long. The NCAA will announce the brackets for the 48 team field Monday at 1 pm. Head coach Chris Grassie told WSAZ before the tournament that if Marshall wins it, there's a chance for a home game to start the tournament.

“I’m extremely pleased for our lads,” third-year Herd head coach Chris Grassie said to the schools website. “They were immense today. Charlotte is a very organized and difficult team to play again. And the strong wind made things very interesting, particularly in the first half. But we held strong and were brave enough to try and make the game.

