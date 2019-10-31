Marshall and Virginia Tech football sign deal for home and home

Marshall and Virginia Tech have signed a home and home series to play football for 2023 and 2024.

The Hokies will play in Huntington on September 23, 2023, while the Thundering Herd goes to Blacksburg on September 7, 2024.

“These two games will be a treat for Thundering Herd fans,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “Virginia Tech is rich in tradition and has been one of the most consistent football programs for so many years. We look forward to welcoming them back to Huntington in four years and I know we’ll have a lot of fans make the trip down there as well.”

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 11-2. This will be the fourth time Virgina Tech has visited Huntington.