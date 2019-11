The Marshall University men's soccer team has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA College Cup after defeating WVU Sunday.

The Herd outscored the Mountaineers 2-1 in front of a sold out crowd at Hoop's Family Field in Huntington.

This was the first time the two teams had faced each other since 2004 when WVU won 2-1.

Marshall will play the winner of the match between Washington and Boston College. Those teams play at 8 p.m. Sunday.