Marshall newcomer Cam Brooks-Harris led Marshall with 19 points as all 16 Herd players scored in a 100-66 exhibition win over Glenville State at the Cam Henderson Center.

Sophomore Taevion Kinsey added 14 points and 6 assists for the Herd and Jarrod West added 12 for Marshall.

The Herd led by 10 at halftime and extended the lead on Glenville in the 2nd half. The Pioneers were led by former Herd player Phil Bledsoe's 22 points.