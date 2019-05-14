Marshall earns season sweep of Ohio

Head coach Jeff Waggoner picks up his 300th career victory as Marshall (25-26, 11-15) completes the season sweep of Ohio with a 10-7 win on Tuesday night at Bob Wren Stadium. The Thundering Herd has now taken the last six from the Bobcats and has won seven of the last eight contests.

“I think about all the players. The good times and the bad times I’ve had. Hopefully I get the chance to win 300 more,” Waggoner said after collecting the 300th win of his career in his 13th season at the helm of the Herd.

Rey Pastrana got the scoring started with leadoff homer over the right-field fence in the second and Marshall picked up another run in the third when Geordon Blanton scored on a double-steal attempt to have a 2-0 lead.

Ohio tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the third with a two-run double by Rudy Rott. The Bobcats then struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take 6-2 advantage.

The Herd came back with a three-run inning in the top of the of fifth, including a two-out two-run homer to left to bring the deficit to 6-5. However, Ohio added another run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 7-5 ballgame.

Marshall’s offense came alive in the seventh. Blanton scored on a passed ball with the bases loaded, followed by a two-run single by Elvis Peralta, scoring Erik Rodriguez and Shane Hanon, to put the Herd back on top 8-7. Peralta then scored from second on a two-base wild pitch to make it 9-7.

The Herd added an insurance run in the seventh as Blanton doubled and stole third, followed by Hanon bringing him home with a single.

After giving up seven runs in the first five and two-thirds innings, the combination of Ryan Falls, Hunter Sexton and Garett Priestley threw three and a third scoreless innings giving up just two hits and three walks to preserve the 10-7 victory.

Falls picked up his fifth win of the season and struck out four batters. Priestley recorded his first save with the Herd.

“We had a tough weekend with two walk-off losses,” Waggoner said. “We needed a win today to grab momentum heading into this weekend against Rice. We need to be at our best to try and battle to get into the tournament.”

NOTES

- Pastrana’s home run was his eighth of the season.

- Hanon’s dinger was his fifth of the season and first since returning to the lineup against UTSA

UP NEXT

Marshall will host Rice in the final conference series of the season beginning on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

For all the latest information about Marshall baseball, follow @HerdBaseball on Twitter and @HerdBSB on Instagram.

