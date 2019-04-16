Marshall edges Ohio in 11 innings

Marshall baseball (21-15, 8-7 C-USA) won in extra innings over the Ohio Bobcats, 4-3, on a Tucker Linder walk-off single at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday.

“I tell the team your energy and toughness is what comes out in mid-week games,” 13th-year head coach Jeff Waggoner said after the win. “They put together some good at bats when they needed to. Our pitching kept us where need to be and we made some plays to win a mid-week game.”

The Herd got the scoring going in the third inning with a two-out rally. Erik Rodriguez drew a walk, Luke Edwards singled through the left side and Elvis Peralta, Jr. capped off the rally with a single to left to score Rodriguez and put the Herd up 1-0.

Ryan Capuano started the game for the Herd and was near perfect in his five innings of work. The freshman gave up just one hit and hit one batter while striking out four in a start which resulted in a no decision.

Ohio took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-out two-RBI single by Aaron Levy as Marshall trailed 2-1.

The Herd quickly answered with another two-out run in the bottom of the sixth as after a Zach Inskeep double down the left-field line, Rey Pastrana brought him home with a single up the middle to tie the ballgame, 2-2.

Kyle Schaefer led off the bottom of the seventh with his first-career home run which went over the right-field fence to put Marshall up 3-2.

Ohio loaded the bases with one out after a single, a pair of fielder’s choice, a pair of errors and an intentional walk. Levy was then walked as the Bobcats tied the game, 3-3. Michael Guerrero then induced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to close out the inning.

After both teams went down 1-2-3 in each of their halves of the ninth, Marshall and Ohio went to extra innings.

Hunter Sexton came on in relief of Guerrero to begin the 10th. Sexton issued a leadoff walk and got an out on a sac bunt with next batter. He then struck out Richardson on a dropped pitch and turned it into a strikeout them out, throw them out double play recorded as a 2-3-5 with runner being gunned down at third to end the inning.

Robert Kwiatkowski pitched a near flawless inning allowing just one hit to send it to the bottom of the 11th. Peralta began the inning with a walk and then advanced to second on a wild pitch with Linder at the plate.

Linder, who extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a single up the middle in the second, smacked another single up the middle to score Peralta for the walk-off win.

“Once I step in the box, it’s locking in on the pitch,” Linder said about his hitting streak.

NOTES

- Linder was the lone Marshall player with multiple hits in the game.

- The combination of Garett Priestley, D’Andre Knight, Bryan Callaly, Guerrero, Sexton and Kwiatkowski threw the final 5.2 innings with giving up just two hits and one run, which was unearned.

-Inskeep reached base three times on a hit and two walks, his double was lone extra-base hit for the Herd.

- Kwiatkowski earned the first victory of his career.

UP NEXT

Marshall travels to Lousiana Tech for a three-game series beginning on Thursday in Ruston.

