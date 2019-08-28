Marshall finalizes 2019-2020 non conference basketball schedule

The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball program finalized its 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Monday.

Marshall hosts Robert Morris (Nov. 7th) and Toledo (Nov. 10th) as part of the 2019 Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational.to start the non conference regular season schedule.

MU then travels to ACC foe Notre Dame as part of the MABC, before returning home for matchups with the College of Charleston on Nov. 19 and its final MABC contest with Howard on Nov. 21.

Marshall heads to Gainesville, Florida on the day after Thanksgiving to play Southeastern Conference powerhouse Florida.

Marshall will also travel to Morehead State on Dec. 16.

The Herd will also host Eastern Kentucky and former Marshall star A.W. Hamilton as the Colonels' head coach begins his first year in Richmond. Marshall's final non-conference road game coming is at Northern Iowa on Dec. 22.

Marshall then heads to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland to battle Duquesne on Dec. 29th as part of the Cleveland Classic. The game will be the second of a double-header at the Cleveland Classic with Ohio State and West Virginia playing the first game of the day at Noon.

