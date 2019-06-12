Marshall football takes annual run to Spring Hill Cemetery

Marshall coach Doc Holliday has made it an annual tradition for the last 8 years. His football players make an early morning mile and a half run from Joan C. Edwards Stadium down 20th street to Spring Hill Cemetery.

About 115 players, some 40 of them for the first time, made the run and gathered at the Marshall Memorial at the cemetery to learn about the Marshall football story.

Coach Holliday said it's important for his players to realize the history of the program and what Marshall football is all about.