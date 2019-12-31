Marshall great brings basketball camp back

For the fourth year in a row, Marshall Hall of Famer and former NBA player Tamar Slay brought his New Year's Resolution basketball camp back to Huntington.

Slay won state championships at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, became a Hall of Famer at Marshall, and was selected as a 2nd round draft pick by the New Jersey Nets.

"I'm born and raised West Virginia," Slay said, "and i was fortunate enough to play in the NBA. I always want to come back and just share what I've learned throughout the years with these kids. It's just a special camp and we want to keep it going."