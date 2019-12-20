Marshall hits the practice field to prep for Gasparilla Bowl

The Marshall football team is getting some practice in before Monday's big showdown with UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

The team hit the practice field around 9:00 a.m. Friday at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida. The team will also practice there on Saturday.

And this weekend isn't all about action on the field, Marshall and UCF players will also be building bicycles from scratch to give to kids doing without this Christmas.

The Gasparilla bowl kicks off Monday at 2:30 pm.