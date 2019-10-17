Marshall picked 11th in CUSA Hoops

Marshall's basketball team isn't getting a great deal of attention in the preseason basketball poll released today. The Herd picked to finish 11th will have The Marshall Thundering Herd were tabbed to finish 11th in the 14 team league.

Western Kentucky is a near unanimous choice to win the league getting 13 of the 14 first place votes.

Marshall must replace Conference USA's all time leading scorer in Jon Elmore. Also gone are all conference guard C.J. Burks and Rondale Watson.

Marshall will conduct its Herd Madness on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center with the season’s first exhibition coming on Oct. 29 against Glenville State at 6 p.m.

The regular season begins November 7th at home vs. Rio Gande.

2019-20 MBB Preseason Poll (First-Place Votes)

1. WKU (13)

2. UTSA (1)

3. Louisiana Tech

T4. UTEP

T4. Old Dominion

6. UAB

7. North Texas

8. Middle Tennessee

9. Florida Atlantic

10. FIU

11. Marshall

12. Charlotte

13. Rice

14. Southern Miss

2019-20 MBB Preseason Team

Devon Andrews, FIU

Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee

Xavier Green, Old Dominion

Zack Bryant, UAB

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

Charles Bassey, WKU

