Marshall picked 11th in CUSA Hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. Marshall's basketball team isn't getting a great deal of attention in the preseason basketball poll released today. The Herd picked to finish 11th will have The Marshall Thundering Herd were tabbed to finish 11th in the 14 team league.
Western Kentucky is a near unanimous choice to win the league getting 13 of the 14 first place votes.
Marshall must replace Conference USA's all time leading scorer in Jon Elmore. Also gone are all conference guard C.J. Burks and Rondale Watson.
Marshall will conduct its Herd Madness on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center with the season’s first exhibition coming on Oct. 29 against Glenville State at 6 p.m.
The regular season begins November 7th at home vs. Rio Gande.
2019-20 MBB Preseason Poll (First-Place Votes)
1. WKU (13)
2. UTSA (1)
3. Louisiana Tech
T4. UTEP
T4. Old Dominion
6. UAB
7. North Texas
8. Middle Tennessee
9. Florida Atlantic
10. FIU
11. Marshall
12. Charlotte
13. Rice
14. Southern Miss
2019-20 MBB Preseason Team
Devon Andrews, FIU
Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic
DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee
Xavier Green, Old Dominion
Zack Bryant, UAB
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
Keaton Wallace, UTSA
Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU
Charles Bassey, WKU