Marshall readies for '75' game

Marshall has plenty to play for Friday night against Louisiana Tech. Teh game's on national television. The opponent leads the West Division of Conference USA. The Herd is in a tie for the East Division lead.

And it's the week of the "75" game.

Every year on closest to the anniversary of the Marshall plane crash of 1970, the Herd designates a home game as the "75" game.

The players wear helmets with the number 75 on them. That memorializes all who perished that night. They wear black uniforms. And they've never lost the game under Doc Holiday

"They embrace it," head coach Doc Holliday said. "I think they enjoy it and they embrace it.and they love playing this game. You know it's what it's all about. It's the only time you put that black jersey on. it's the only time you put that 75 on your helmet. When you do that you strap it up a little tighter, you play a little harder and get ready to go play a great game."