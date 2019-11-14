Marshall remembers on 49th anniversary of plane crash

It's an annual tradition for Marshall's football team to wear their black jerseys and gather together, along with the Marshall community, to reflect and remember.

The Marshall Memorial Ceremony was held adjacent to the Memorial Fountain just as it is every year on November 14th.

Forty-nine years ago, Marshall's team charter crashed upon descent at the Tri-State Airport, killing 37 players, coaches, staff members, and team boosters. It's the worst air disaster in American sports history. Seventy-five people died that night.

Marshall's football team will wear helmets with the 75 decal on them and black uniforms tomorrow night in an annual tribute to the '70 team.

Marshall hosts Louisiana Tech at 7:00 p.m.