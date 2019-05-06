Marshall softball off to CUSA Tournament

Marshall's women's softball team comes off a weekend sweep of Florida Atlantic and now hopes to take that momemtum to the Conference USA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Herd, 36-18 overall and 17-7 in CUSA play, will play the winner of the Southern Miss/UTSA game on Wednesday.

"You know honestly I think we're playing our best right now," Herd head coach Megan Smith said, "and that's the goal always to peak at the end of the season.You know we've had a long road but i think we've gotten better and better in the past two weeks so we're excited to go to Birmingham."