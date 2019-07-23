Marshall's Brown on Outland Trophy Watch List

Marshall center Levi Brown was named to the Outland Trophy’s Watch List on Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman (offensive or defensive).

It was the second preseason honor for the Thundering Herd’s Franklin, Georgia native after he was given a Rimington Trophy Watch List (top center) nod last week.

Brown was also named a preseason All-Conference USA selection by the league's coaches and Athlon earlier this summer.

The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.

Conference USA's media corps picked the Thundering Herd to win the East Division last week, to the tune of 14 first-place votes. North Texas was the top selection in the West with 20.

The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7.

