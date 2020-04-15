Marshall's Chad Pennington drafted 20 years ago today

The bright lights of New York City were tempting for Chad Pennington but in the end he decided his grandmother's lake house in Tennessee was a better place to spend NFL draft day.

Marshall's quarterback gathered with family and friends on April 15th, 2000 and heard his name called on ESPN as the 18th overall pick in the draft by the New York Jets.

Pennington was the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft and played 11 years in the NFL. He was the only NFL player ever to win the comeback player of the year award twice.

He's still 3rd all time in NFL history in pass percentage, completing 66 percent of his passes. The leader is current Saints' QB Drew Brees.