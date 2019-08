Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green played like a freshman last year but there were plenty of other times he looked like an upperclassmen. The 6-2 sophomore insists he hasn't changed much.

He helped lead the Herd to a 9-4 season last year finishing with a convincing win in the Gasparilla Bowl over South Florida that Doc Holiday called Green's "best game of the year".

Green will lead the Herd offense again in the opener against VMI.

Kickoff is 6:30 Saturday at Edwards Stadium.