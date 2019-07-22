Marshall's Jackson named to Thorpe Watch List

Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson was named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Monday.

The honor is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Jackson, who was a preseason all-Conference USA selection by the league’s coaches and Athlon, earned postseason all-conference honors for the third consecutive season in 2018. He finished the year with 61 tackles (40 unassisted), one interception, 15 pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

The award recipient is selected by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan on Thursday, December 12, 2019, on ESPN. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

The Thundering Herd will begin its 2019 season on August 31 against VMI.

