Marshall's Kinsey impresses at Thundering Herd Madness

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:59 PM, Oct 22, 2019

HUNTINGTON, WV Marshall sophomore Taevion Kinsey is already pretty well known for his high-flying antics and at Marshall's Thundering Herd Madness, he didn't disappoint.

Kinsey showed off for the crowd with a final dunk as he soared over 5 people to win the competition.

 