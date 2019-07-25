Marshall's Knox Named To Wuerffel Watch List

Marshall's Brenden Knox is getting some more pre-season attention. This time is for his community service. Knox was named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday. Previously this summer, Knox was listed on the AFCA Good Works Team.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. It is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 5 and finalists will be announced on November 18. The formal announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 10. The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 14, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach.

Knox, a second-team all-conference preseason pick by Athlon, exploded toward the end of 2018, ripping off 578 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the final five games of the season. In fact, his 297 rushing yards in December led all of college football. He averaged 115.6 yards per game in those final five games, which would have ranked No. 8 nationally for the entire season, but his rushing average includes production from all 13 games because he played on special teams.

