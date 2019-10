Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser and defensive back Kereon Merrell earned Conference USA honors after the Herd's win over Western Kentucky.

Rohrwasser kicked the 53-yard game winning field goal as the clock expired as Marshall beat the Hilltoppers 26-23. He made four field goals on the day and is now 11-11 this season.

Merrelll was the league's defensive player of the week after he had one interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 10 tackles for Marshall.