Martinsburg wins 4th straight AAA Title

You can't spot a team that's won 54 consecutive games 14 points, and that's the position Cabell Midland found themselves in not even a minute into the game in the Class AAA Championship in Wheeling.

A long kickoff return set up Martinsburg's 1st touchdown and on the ensuing kickoff the Knights didn't cover the ball and the Bulldogs recovered. One play later the lead was 14-0.

Cabell Midland did fight back to tie the game at 14 with 3:16 left in the 1st half.

However the Bulldogs scored in rapid succession, with some help from Midland turnovers, to push the advantage to 49-14 at halftime.

Midland star quarterback J.J. Roberts scored the lone touchdown of the second half to set the final score at 49-21.

Martinsburg has now won 8 state titles in the last 10 years.

Cabell Midland finished the season 13-1.

