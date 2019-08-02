Mason Williams Wins State Am In Playoff

It's been over 50 years since someone under 20 years of age won the WV State Amateur golf tournament as 19 year old Mason Williams came from behind to win the title. The Bridgeport native fired a course tying record 64 on Friday to finish the tournament at -2. But the tournament was far from over as Williams had to compete with Phillip Reale and Woody Woodward in a playoff.

The playoff was a three hole aggregate consisting of the par 4’s 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. All three players parred number 16th. Williams then birdied 18 to take the lead. On the final playoff hole, Williams and Reale were on the green in two. When Reale's birdie putt slid by the hole, all Mason had to do was two putt for par and he gets the win.

Williams became the youngest champion in 53 years, when Barney Thompson was victorious at the age of 17. This is also William’s 7th WVGA championship by the age of 19.