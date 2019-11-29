Massive Night For Knights

For the 1st time since 2012, the Cabell Midland Knights are going back to the Super 6 State title game. Midland shut out Spring Valley in the Class AAA semi-finals 31-0 at the Castle. Midland led just 3-0 after the first 24 minutes but pulled away from the Timberwolves in the second half with 28 unanswered points. One of the offensive touchdowns came from a Jakob Caudill score while the defense recorded to interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

Cabell Midland awaits the winner of Martinsburg and Parkersburg South who play Saturday afternoon.