Michallas excited about comiing home

Camryn Michallas has enjoyed her trip around the college softball world, but she's especially happy about heading back home.

The former Huntington High 1st team all stater began her career at Akron but after a coaching change she changed course and headed south. Michallas transferred to Gulf Coast State College in Panama City Florida.

After batting .329 there and helping the Commodores to 10 consecutive wins before the season was called, Michallas felt a calling to come home and re-enter D-1 college softball at Marshall.

"I never really thought that I would end up back at Marshall," Michallas said, "but now that we've got it all going and I've made my decision and my family getting to drive 5 minutes to see me play is really exciting and i'm really excited to be home."