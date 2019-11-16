Midland & SV Advance In WV HS Playoffs

It was a repeat performance for the Cabell Midland Knights against Riverside. They won big back in the regular season and did it again in the first round of the WV high school playoffs. The Knights won 42-6. Meanwhile, the Spring Valley Timberwolves had quite a test against Hurricane on Saturday afternoon. The Redskins led 6-0 after the first half but the T'wolves rolled out 34 unanswered points to win and advance to the second round.

The Poca Dots also won big over North Marion 42-27 while in Class A, the Tolsia Rebels lost a tough one at home to Wheeling Central 13-12.

The dates and times of second round of the WV playoffs will be announced Sunday.