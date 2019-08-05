Midland Aims For MSAC Title

Midland head football coach Luke Salmons has had a pretty good Monday. In the middle of the night, his wife gave birth to their 4th son and then 12 hours later he was back to work with his football team.

Cabell Midland, like all other football teams in WV, started their season and the Knights had a 5 p.m. practice. Last year, they finished 6-5 and were knocked out of the playoffs by Huntington High in November.

Midland starts their season Friday night August 30th when they travel to St. Albans. Hear from Coach Salmons and star player J.J. Roberts by clicking the link.