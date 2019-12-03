Midland eager to play for state championship

If you thought Cabell Midland's players would be intimidated to play Martinsburg for the Class AAA championship Saturday, you should have been to practice Tuesday.

The unbeaten Knights warmed up for practice with Christmas music blaring over the loudspeakers. The players were loose, and confident. All fully aware they're playing mighty Martinsburg, a team that's won 7 state titles since 2010.

Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said this edition of the Knights is a "special group" and said his team is raring to go for the Saturday noon matchup.