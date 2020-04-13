Midland's Emilie Charles Picks WVU

For the last three years, Cabell Midland's Emilie Charles has been dominating WV high school soccer. Next season, she gets to try to do the same thing at West Virginia....University that is. She made her announcement Monday afternoon at Midland.

Her achievements are many in the sport. She holds the state record for scoring and has won the girls soccer player of the year three times. Academincally, she's the salutatorian for her class and a member of the National Honor Society.

She said Monday that "she fell in love with the program and Coach Izzo is amazing." We'll hear more from her on our Monday sportscasts.